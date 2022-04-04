Parents Furious After Student Brings Handgun to Fairlawn Elementary School

A fourth-grade student brought an unloaded handgun to Fairlawn Elementary School last week, but EVSC officials say they cannot legally comment on any disciplinary action taken against the student.
There was no mass email sent out to parents either.
One mom who was furious says she is unenrolling her stepson. A post she made on Facebook about the incident has already been shared almost 600 times.
The gun was found by a teacher in the back-pack of a fourth-grader just before 10 a.m., Thursday, March 31st.
Parents say they were told by the principal he had also brought a toy gun to school the previous day.
"A fourth-grader should not have the ability to freely bring a gun to school," said Chris Selburn, who has a first-grader who goes to Fairlawn.
He had a serious sit down with his son after finding out about the deadly weapon so close to his classroom.
"Why would anyone do that?" Selburn said. "He's 7-years-old and he knows not to do that."
EVSC officials say they did talk with students and parents directly involved with the incident.
But because they believe there was no direct threat to the student body, did not tell the entire school community.
They say this type of communication is carefully considered to prevent unnecessary rumors, disruption, and panic.
Parents disagree.
"Any weapon in a school is a real threat," Selburn said. "My neighbor, his daughter goes to school to there and I've got four or five other family members down the block who go to school there and nobody was notified."
EVSC Police did remove that fourth-grader from the classroom but did not say if the student has been suspended or expelled.
Parents say if anything like this happens again, they want more transparency and communication from school officials.