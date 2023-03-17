Parents speak out against Daycare after incident left daughter injured

Thea Martinez's mom Kali Buchanan and her dad Ray Martinez sat down with 44News and described Thea's injuries after a day at Grady's Place Daycare in Henderson, KY.
"She's got a bite mark here, she's got bits of the concrete in her head," said Buchanan. "and under her lip I guess when she fell."
Buchanan said on Wednesday they were notified that Thea had a scratch above her eye after playing outside with the other kids.
When she picked her up, she said she discovered a little more than just a scratch.
"We checked her out more and that's when we found on this side, the bite mark and we just slowly been finding more and more since then," said Buchanan.
Buchanan said she quickly contacted staff members, wanting to know what exactly happened. She said she sent them pictures of Thea to show her injuries and to let them know Thea wouldn't return.
Buchanan said the response she got wasn't comforting at all.
44News wanted to find out more about this incident which compelled us to reach out to Grady's Place Daycare.
Angie Dunn an employee at the daycare said the facility notified both of the students parents about what happened.
"They were out at the playground, out there playing, we have concrete sidewalk out there and one of the kids pushed her, and that's how she got the marks on her," said Dunn.
She said that's all they can do in situations like this.
When asked about the bite marks Thea's parents found on her chest, Angie said staff didn't know anything about it.
"We have camera's in all the rooms where we can view them and there was nothing on there with anyone biting her," said Dunn.
The staff at Grady's said they were apologetic and are hoping to reassure Thea's parents and the community about their duties to protect and cater to their students.
Kali and Ray said they have plans to take legal action moving forward.
"I'm furious and angry, it's your child you want to protect them and for something like this to happen," said Martinez. "After seeing the comments from everybody else I'd like to see them shut down. I'd like their doors closed permanently."