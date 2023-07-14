 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT CDT
SUNDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air for Sunday, July 16 for the following Southwest Indiana
counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from 7 AM Sunday to midnight CDT Sunday
night.

A Particulate Alert (if this is selected, delete the entire section
on ozone above is issued when the concentration of fine particulate
matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Park visitors frustrated with maintenance issues in it's splash area

Splash pad issues leave park visitors upset
Aaliyah Mulero

The splash pad at Lou Dennis Community Park has been inconsistent with it's operation, but park officials are doing all they can to solve the issues.

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEVV) — With the summer heat, many parents are turning to area splash pads, like the one in Newburgh, but constant maintenance issues have left some families upset. 

The Lou Dennis Community Park has had issues with their splash pad area for a while. 

The inconsistency of the water features have left many visitors frustrated. 

Park officials say that the area operates from a computerized system, so when the area reaches a certain temperature on hot days or the drain system fills with body oils and lotions, it shuts off. 

The shut offs happen randomly and without warning. 

Maintenance crews say they are working to better understand the system and when those issues occur to be able to get the splash pad up and running quicker. 

A spokesperson with the park shared a statement on social media saying, in part, that the staff was growing frustrated with the issues also. 

Park staff say they are sorry, but appreciated the public's patience. 

You can keep up to date on any issues with the splash pad by following the park's social media. 

