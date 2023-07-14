Park visitors frustrated with maintenance issues in it's splash area

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEVV) — With the summer heat, many parents are turning to area splash pads, like the one in Newburgh, but constant maintenance issues have left some families upset.
The Lou Dennis Community Park has had issues with their splash pad area for a while.
The inconsistency of the water features have left many visitors frustrated.
Park officials say that the area operates from a computerized system, so when the area reaches a certain temperature on hot days or the drain system fills with body oils and lotions, it shuts off.
The shut offs happen randomly and without warning.
Maintenance crews say they are working to better understand the system and when those issues occur to be able to get the splash pad up and running quicker.
A spokesperson with the park shared a statement on social media saying, in part, that the staff was growing frustrated with the issues also.
Park staff say they are sorry, but appreciated the public's patience.
You can keep up to date on any issues with the splash pad by following the park's social media.