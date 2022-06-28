 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Wednesday, June 29 for the following Southwest Indiana counties,,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Wednesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Part of wrongful death lawsuit against city, EPD officers, dismissed

  • Updated
  • 0
EPD bodycam footage from incident in 2019

EPD bodycam footage from incident in 2019

Court documents filed Monday show several counts have been dismissed in a lawsuit against three Evansville Police Department officers and the City of Evansville.

A wrongful death lawsuit filed back in September of 2021 accused three EPD officers of using excessive force in the 2019 death of Edward C. Snukis.

The lawsuit claims the officers used excessive, unjustified force that led to Snukis' death. It says the officers neglected their duty to provide Snukis with medical attention.

The lawsuit also claims that the City of Evansville failed to provide adequate training to its officers on the use of force, and that it failed to investigate the conduct of the officers and the totality of the circumstances that led to Snukis' death.

Following the incident, EPD said an internal investigation was conducted but that no evidence of wrongdoing was found.

The new court documents from Monday show that multiple counts from the original lawsuit against the officers and the city were dismissed, but that several counts still remain.

The documents say that the plaintiffs in the case, Snukis' family, have until July 18 to file a new complaint, otherwise the lawsuit will continue with the counts that remain against the officers and the city.

You can view the full court ruling filed Monday in a new window by clicking here, or by clicking the document below.

Download PDF Court order on motion to dismiss lawsuit against EPD officers and city

