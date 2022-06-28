Part of wrongful death lawsuit against city, EPD officers, dismissed

Court documents filed Monday show several counts have been dismissed in a lawsuit against three Evansville Police Department officers and the City of Evansville.

A wrongful death lawsuit filed back in September of 2021 accused three EPD officers of using excessive force in the 2019 death of Edward C. Snukis.

The lawsuit claims the officers used excessive, unjustified force that led to Snukis' death. It says the officers neglected their duty to provide Snukis with medical attention.

The lawsuit also claims that the City of Evansville failed to provide adequate training to its officers on the use of force, and that it failed to investigate the conduct of the officers and the totality of the circumstances that led to Snukis' death.

Following the incident, EPD said an internal investigation was conducted but that no evidence of wrongdoing was found.

The new court documents from Monday show that multiple counts from the original lawsuit against the officers and the city were dismissed, but that several counts still remain.

The documents say that the plaintiffs in the case, Snukis' family, have until July 18 to file a new complaint, otherwise the lawsuit will continue with the counts that remain against the officers and the city.

