Participants in 'Homeless Experience Project 2.0' prepare to take to the streets

In just a few days, 13 people will leave their belongings and homes behind and will live on the streets of Evansville for 48 hours.
It's a project intended to raise awareness and funds for Aurora, Inc., an organization dedicated to helping people who are experiencing homelessness in the Evansville area.
Among those participants is 44News Anchor Brian Miller, newly-elected Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson, and Evansville City Council Member Kaitlin Moore.
The second version of this event is planned for Thursday November 17 and will wrap up on Saturday at noon.
There are 13 participants this year who will be assigned unique scenarios, backstories, and challenges that differ for each participant. The challenges are meant to be real-world examples of the experiences Aurora's clients face every day.
Organizers say there are three main purposes of this event: to raise awareness about the homeless issue and what struggles people are facing, to raise funds for the housing programs Aurora offers, and lastly, to encourage community support of programs Aurora provides.