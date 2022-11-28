Partnership of Women Selects Top Grant Recipient for 2022

Three Tri-State non-profit organizations were granted funding to continue their missions.
The Partnership of Women, also known as "POW!," gathers each year to select several deserving groups or charities, awarding thousands in grant funding annually.
This year, Deaconess Foundation Safe Babies Program was awarded $15,000.
The grant allows the program to continue providing safe sleeping spaces and car seats for infants in low-income households.
The two runners-up, Habitat for Humanity of Henderson and Father Bradley Shelter for Women and Children, each received $3,000 in grant funding for their projects.
The three finalists were chosen after POW! members made on-site visits and thoroughly reviewed all grant applications submitted during the open grant cycle.
POW! grants have awarded more than $180,000 in nine years.
Organizers say they raise money through individual and group memberships and supporting local operational sponsorships.