Pastor With Evansville Ties Starts "Support for Ukraine" Project

Pastor Samuel Caba is in Romania, continuing a project he started called "Support for Ukraine". In this project, he and his volunteers host refugees, and transports supplies to the border.
"What you see on the news is only half of it, it's so much worse. Even if you don't know them, it's important because they need any help they can get," says Caba
Their project has 3 areas of support, humanitarian transport, shelter, and legal assistance for refugees. His office is in a transit city, and up to 3,000 refugees past by every day.
"There's a custom here, so they check them for 40 minutes, we have time to feed them and give a package to each person." They also host families for a couple of days, before they leave for West Europe.
Pastor Caba says, his friends in Ukraine say they are in desperate need of food, medicine, and generators. And although he's been receiving help, he says it's never enough because the need is so great.
Media Ministries in Evansville has been helping him fund the supplies.
"They're killing innocent people, children. We want to try and help all we can, and we have someone on the ground who we can trust. Sami is working 14,15,16 hours a day to help these people," says Jossa
Gary Josa with Media Ministries says he met Pastor Caba years ago, when he was just a teenager. He say's he's watched his love in ministry grow beyond belief. Pastor Caba often visits Evansville, but his trip was delayed due to the invasion.
Media Ministries is trying to help collect donations to send to Pastor Caba, they say no donation is too big or too small. You can take your donations to the Dream Center at 16 W Morgan Ave in Evansville.