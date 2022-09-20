 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Patoka Lake cleanup happening this weekend in Dubois County

  • Updated
  • 0
Patoka Lake

Patoka Lake

Courtesy: Indiana Department of Natural Resources

 Brian Miller

Around 200 volunteers are expected to come out for a project aimed at cleaning up Patoka lake.

It's happening Saturday, September 24, 2022 - 8:00 am until 11:00 am.

According to organizers, the goal of the day is to help restore Patoka Lake’s shoreline to its natural state of beauty and cleanliness for wildlife safety and water quality.

Anyone who wants to help should dress accordingly, including long pants and sleeves.

Gloves, trash bags, and bug spray will be available.

Here is where the volunteers will be meeting Saturday morning:

Patoka Lake Project Office

Event Location:

4512 N Cuzco Road South

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you