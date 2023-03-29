 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo.

.Heavy rain that occurred late last week will continue to cause
rising levels on the Ohio River. The river is expected to crest at
all points by Friday, and fall below flood stage at all points by
late in the weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 39.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 16.6 feet
Saturday, April 08.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Patoka Township Trustees postpone updated fire territory agreement

  • Updated
  • 0

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEVV) -- The Patoka Township trustee meeting lasted under an hour on Wednesday after the discussion of the updated fire territory agreement was cut short due to concerns regarding portions within the agreement.

"We had an agreement we thought was knocked out, joint resolution between our attorney and the attorney representing the city," said Patoka Township Advisory Trustee, Jim Williams. 

That agreement being the members appointed to the Fire Territory board.

According to Williams, both the city attorney and the Patoka Township attorney previously agreed on the method to decide those members but some say that's not the case.

With the city attorney not present, a common ground was not reached on Wednesday.

"There's been some issues in the past where some people don't feel fully represented on the board so we're trying to get all those issues put to rest and we can function as a fire territory with the peoples safety and well being in mind," said Williams. 

The Patoka Township Trustee's made the decision to postpone the decision to allow more time for each party to come to a common ground.

"We're hoping that the attorneys for the city and the township can get together and hammer out the organization of the fire territory that is acceptable to both parties," said Williams.

A final agreement is expected by Friday April 1, both parties say they are working together to reach a resolution.

"I'm hoping we can come together to reach an agreement that preserves the fire territory." said Williams. 

The next meeting to discuss the agreement is set for Friday, April 1 at 10 am CT. 

Patoka Township Trustee meeting

