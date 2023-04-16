Patrick Rudd Project receives $76k for mental wellness initiative

MADISONVILLE, KY (WEVV)—A local nonprofit has received a $76,000 grant to implement a mental wellness initiative for Hopkins County first responders, veterans, and service members.
The Patrick Rudd Project is a nonprofit organization supporting Hopkins County first responders, veterans, and military service members for nearly a decade.
The mental wellness program is accessible to local paid and volunteer first responders, active-duty military, and veterans.
Their mission, 'Share the Load', is made possible through grant funding from the Community Foundation of West Kentucky and Owensboro Health's Community Health Investment Program. The American Legion Post 6 and First United Bank and Trust have also donated.
The funding is available to Hopkins County professional and volunteer fire departments, law enforcement agencies, dispatch, and ambulance service, and service members and veterans to address the community's mental health barriers.
The program gives classroom training on mental wellness awareness, job stressors, PTSD, trauma, and how the body responds to both.
Mental health professionals will lead the program's classroom sessions.
If you are a first responder, veteran, or service member, click here to learn more about the program.