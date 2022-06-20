Pawn Shops See Uptick in Business Due to Inflation

How far are people going for a little extra cash in their pockets?
That's a question many Pawn Shops know the answer to, as they've seen a major increase in customers over the past month.
"Every single day from the time we start in the morning to the time we close at night the phone is ringing off the hook, people are wanting to sale things," said Lauri Miller, the manager at Pawn 2 Cash in Evansville.
Miller said the shop often receives over 100 customers a month. All of them looking to sell items from their home just to pay their bills.
"I hear different stories usually it's electric turned off, they need gas money to get back and forth to work," said Miller. "they don't have enough money to pay their bills, get groceries, pay the daycare, things like that."
Pawn 2 Cash is just one of many pawn shops in the Tri-State experiencing an increase in business.
With the cost of gas reaching $4.99 a gallon and the cost of daily necessities increasing, people are doing what they can just to get by.
Even if it means getting rid of things that hold value to them.
"I've taken vases from somebody the other day that's not typically something we take in but if we can help somebody out we try to help them out," said Miller.
Miller said most customers are selling items like guns, tools, and jewelry. High value items in order to get more money.
Although the customers are bringing in business it's a sad reality. Pawn 2 Cash is just one shop that has to witness it every day.
"You can see it in their face, there's a desperation. Needing money," said Miller. "that hey listen my electric is getting shut off I have no way of getting it paid, you know things like that. It's heartbreaking, truly."
As for now they're hoping to provide a temporary relief to those who stop by.