...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
TUESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Tuesday June 21, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Tuesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Pawn Shops See Uptick in Business Due to Inflation

  • Updated
  • 0

How far are people going for a little extra cash in their pockets?

That's a question many Pawn Shops know the answer to, as they've seen a major increase in customers over the past month.

"Every single day from the time we start in the morning to the time we close at night the phone is ringing off the hook, people are wanting to sale things," said Lauri Miller, the manager at Pawn 2 Cash in Evansville.

Miller said the shop often receives over 100 customers a month. All of them looking to sell items from their home just to pay their bills.

"I hear different stories usually it's electric turned off, they need gas money to get back and forth to work," said Miller. "they don't have enough money to pay their bills, get groceries, pay the daycare, things like that."

Pawn 2 Cash is just one of many pawn shops in the Tri-State experiencing an increase in business.

With the cost of gas reaching $4.99 a gallon and the cost of daily necessities increasing, people are doing what they can just to get by.

Even if it means getting rid of things that hold value to them.

"I've taken vases from somebody the other day that's not typically something we take in but if we can help somebody out we try to help them out," said Miller.

Miller said most customers are selling items like guns, tools, and jewelry. High value items in order to get more money.

Although the customers are bringing in business it's a sad reality. Pawn 2 Cash is just one shop that has to witness it every day.

"You can see it in their face, there's a desperation. Needing money," said Miller. "that hey listen my electric is getting shut off I have no way of getting it paid, you know things like that. It's heartbreaking, truly."

As for now they're hoping to provide a temporary relief to those who stop by.

Pawn 2 Cash

