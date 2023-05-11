PCSO: 1 dead, 1 in critical condition in possible hit and run

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — The Perry County Sheriff's office is investigating a fatal crash on State Road 37, North of 237.
Perry County Sheriff Alan Malone says they are investigating the crash as a possible hit and run.
The Sheriff tells 44News one person is dead and another is in critical condition.
Authorities say the road is currently closed in both directions due to the accident.
Law enforcement asks for the public to avoid the area for several hours as they work the scene.
Stick with 44News on air and online as we learn more about this developing story.