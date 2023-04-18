 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT /9 AM EDT/
THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 degrees will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Illinois and southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT /9 AM EDT/ this morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plants located in sheltered locations will
have the greatest chance of being impacted by frost.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Peace vigil to be held in Henderson for Henderson native who died from Louisville shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Peace Vigil For Farmer

A day after the funeral for a Henderson, Kentucky native who passed away from the Louisville shooting, a vigil in her honor will be held for the community.

The Henderson-Henderson County Human Rights Commission will hold a "Community Peace Vigil" on Sunday, April 23 at the Central Park fountain.

The vigil, also hosted by local churches, will be held in behalf of Juliana Farmer.  Farmer, along with four others, passed away following a shooting at a bank in downtown Louisville on April 10th.

There will be a special tree planted in honor of Farmer, along with a proclamation and music, poems, candle lighting, and other activities by family and friends.

The event will start at 5PM.  If the weather is bad, the event will move to First Missionary Baptist Church on South Elm Street.