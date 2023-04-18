Peace vigil to be held in Henderson for Henderson native who died from Louisville shooting

A day after the funeral for a Henderson, Kentucky native who passed away from the Louisville shooting, a vigil in her honor will be held for the community.
The Henderson-Henderson County Human Rights Commission will hold a "Community Peace Vigil" on Sunday, April 23 at the Central Park fountain.
The vigil, also hosted by local churches, will be held in behalf of Juliana Farmer. Farmer, along with four others, passed away following a shooting at a bank in downtown Louisville on April 10th.
There will be a special tree planted in honor of Farmer, along with a proclamation and music, poems, candle lighting, and other activities by family and friends.
The event will start at 5PM. If the weather is bad, the event will move to First Missionary Baptist Church on South Elm Street.