Several shows canceled at Evansville Civic Theatre due to 'influx' of COVID-19 cases among cast

Several upcoming performances at the Evansville Civic Theatre have been canceled due to an "influx of COVID-19 infections" among cast members.
In a statement shared to the Evansville Civic Theatre Facebook page, Managing Artistic Director Kevin Roach said the theatre's final three performances of "Into the Breeches" have been canceled.
Several performances of the show at the theatre had previously been canceled due to COVID cases among staff, but Roach said the team hoped to be able to perform this weekend.
"As a team, we had waited and hoped to be able to present a Friday and Sunday performance this weekend, but our concern for the health and safety of our actors, volunteers, and patrons is such that this is no longer a viable option," Roach's statement said. "And with performers’ future scheduling conflicts, pushing the show back even further would be impossible; therefore we believe this is the best course of action."
Anyone who purchased tickets for the canceled performances can receive a discount in the amount of their ticket purchase for the Civic Theatre's upcoming season, a voucher for one ticket to any individual performance in the upcoming season, or a full refund.
More information on future performances at the Evansville Civic Theatre can be found on Facebook, or on the Civic Theatre's website.
The Evansville Civic Theatre is located at 717 N. Fulton Ave. in Evansville.