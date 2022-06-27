Permit-less carry law in Indiana takes effect July 1st

Indiana House Bill 1296, which was signed by Governor Eric Holcomb in March, goes into effect Friday.
This means anyone age 18 and over will be allowed to carry a handgun without a permit. The same people prohibited from carrying a handgun under the permit system, including people with felonies, would still not prohibited.
44News spoke with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's office ahead of Friday, to see what this will mean for law enforcement. They say, this will change how officers conduct traffic stops.
"Previously, all that back end work of checking someone's criminal history, out of the state criminal history was done at the permit application process...now in effect, that officer if they find someone with a handgun, would have to do that kind of research on the side of the road," says Lt. Noah Robinson.
Lt. Robinson also shares, the law states Hoosiers no longer have to inform an officer if they are carrying.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office encourages individuals to still get a permit, especially if you plan to carry out of state.
You can see Indiana HB 1296 by clicking here.