Perry County Hospital fined after getting caught withholding pay from nurses

The Perry County Hospital in Tell City was caught under-paying its nurses.
According to federal investigators, the hospital has been forced to pay thousands of dollars in back-pay for the workers.
The federal agency recovered $60,254 in overtime back wages for 107 nurses at the Perry County Hospital.
Investigators say the hospital violated the Fair Labor Stand Act in several ways.
According to the findings, the hospital administration deducted 30-minute meal breaks after six hours worked, without verifying if employees used meal breaks.
"While automated time clocks programmed to make common payroll deductions like meal breaks can be a time saver for managers, they can cause errors in employees’ timekeeping, especially in an industry like healthcare where urgent matters often force nurses and other workers to work through breaks,” said Fernando Hernandez, Acting Wage and Hour Division District Director in Indianapolis.
It also failed to include other bonuses that should have been factored into the hourly pay amount.
The hospital was also accused of incorrectly recording hours worked within a pay period. That practice led to the denial of overtime hours for some employees, according to investigators.