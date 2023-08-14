Perry County Memorial Hospital to stop delivering babies in 2024

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Some expecting mothers in Perry County received some bad news in August: Perry County Memorial Hospital is not where they’ll be able to have their baby delivered.
As of Jan. 1, 2024, Perry County Memorial Hospital will no longer deliver babies. According to the hospital, too few deliveries happen to justify the resources required to provide the service.
The hospital says they delivered 70 babies in 2022 and about half that number are expected in 2023.
While the service may be under-used, some locals are concerned about the impact having to travel farther for delivery could have on some mothers.
Madison Eberle, a Tell City resident and mother of a young child, told 44News she worries about ”low-income mothers with limited transportation–small families. It’s a lot of highway driving back-and-forth to Owensboro and Evansville, and that’s a lot of miles in between hospitals from Tell City… that’s a lot on them.”
Perry County Memorial Hospital will still be able to handle emergency deliveries, but patients will then be transported to other area hospitals for further care.
The nearest hospital to Tell City offering delivery services is in Owensboro, over 30 minutes away.
44News reached out to Perry County Memorial Hospital, but they declined to speak with us.