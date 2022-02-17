Perry Township Volunteer Firefighters Needed

There are different types of volunteer fire departments, some have full time staff during the day time that are paid to be there. Lt. Nick Helfert of Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department says, "then there are some agencies that are 100% volunteer, Perry Township is 100% volunteer."
Members of Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department do not receive any compensation. And that means a larger staff is needed to ensure someone is always available to answer the 9-1-1 call. Because of that the Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department is always looking for new community members willing to step up.
Lt. Helfert says, "It gives you a lot of opportunity in life that you wouldn't normally have. You get to be apart of a team and something that is bigger then yourself."
They train weekly, year around and to learn the basic certification, these men and women put in at least one hundred hours of exercises and class work.
A lot of the people in addition to having the fire training, are also EMS certified, Indiana Emergency Medical Responders, or Emergency medical Technicians, there also some that are Paramedics
If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a volunteer fire fighter, you must be eighteen or older to apply, but your classes and training will be paid for by the department.