Perry Township Volunteer Firefighters Needed

.Periods of heavy rain last night and this morning are expected to
continue through the middle afternoon hours. This additional
rainfall will only worsen flooding conditions expected across the
area. If you live in a flood prone or low-lying area, you may need
to make plans to quickly move to higher ground. Several secondary
roads will likely see flooding, so travel is not recommended unless
it is an emergency.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Indiana and western Kentucky, including the
following areas, in Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Daviess, Henderson,
McLean and Union.

* WHEN...Until 815 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. It
will take several hours for all the water from these storms to
work through local drainage systems in urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1122 AM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring in the
warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Owensboro, Henderson, Princeton, Mount Vernon,
Boonville, Newburgh, Morganfield, Chandler, Fort Branch,
Oakland City, Petersburg, Rockport, Sturgis, Melody Hill,
Breckinridge Center, Dale, Haubstadt, Darmstadt and
Owensville.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&

Perry Township Volunteer Firefighters Needed

  • Updated
  • 0
Perry Township Fire Department

There are different types of volunteer fire departments, some have full time staff during the day time that are paid to be there. Lt. Nick Helfert of Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department says, "then there are some agencies that are 100% volunteer, Perry Township is 100% volunteer."

Members of Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department do not receive any compensation. And that means a larger staff is needed to ensure someone is always available to answer the 9-1-1 call. Because of that the Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department is always looking for new community members willing to step up. 

Lt. Helfert says, "It gives you a lot of opportunity in life that you wouldn't normally have. You get to be apart of a team and something that is bigger then yourself."

They train weekly, year around and to learn the basic certification, these men and women put in at least one hundred hours of exercises and class work. 

A lot of the people in addition to having the fire training, are also EMS certified, Indiana Emergency Medical Responders, or Emergency medical Technicians, there also some that are Paramedics  

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a volunteer fire fighter, you must be eighteen or older to apply, but your classes and training will be paid for by the department.  

