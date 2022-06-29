 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MIDNIGHT CDT THURSDAY
NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Thursday, June 30, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,
Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert extends the ongoing active alert through midnight CDT
Thursday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds, and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Person ejected from vehicle in Vanderburgh County crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Vanderburgh County Crash 6-29-22

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says one person was ejected from a vehicle in a crash that happened on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office says the crash happened on Old Princeton Road north of Baseline Road.

When deputies got to the scene, they said they found an adult ejected from the vehicle, as well as three other adults and one small child still inside the red car.

According to VCSO, the investigation found that the car was going south on Old Princeton Road at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway, flipped, and hit a tree.

VCSO says that several of the adults in the crash were injured, but that the small child, who was properly restrained, only had minor injuries.

Authorities say the driver will be given a chemical test in accordance to Indiana law.

No other information on the crash was immediately released.

