Person ejected from vehicle in Vanderburgh County crash

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says one person was ejected from a vehicle in a crash that happened on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office says the crash happened on Old Princeton Road north of Baseline Road.

When deputies got to the scene, they said they found an adult ejected from the vehicle, as well as three other adults and one small child still inside the red car.

According to VCSO, the investigation found that the car was going south on Old Princeton Road at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway, flipped, and hit a tree.

VCSO says that several of the adults in the crash were injured, but that the small child, who was properly restrained, only had minor injuries.

Authorities say the driver will be given a chemical test in accordance to Indiana law.

No other information on the crash was immediately released.