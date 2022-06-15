Petersburg man charged with child neglect, possession of child porn, possession of meth

A Petersburg man was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges including possession of child pornography, child neglect, and possession of meth, according to state police.
The Indiana State Police says 33-year-old Bryan Robling was taken into custody after a search warrant was served at a home on CR 325 West in Petersburg.
Troopers initiated the investigation following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. When troopers arrived and based on preliminary findings, Robling was arrested and his children were released to his mother.
He was taken to the Pike County Jail.
ISP says anyone with any information related to crimes against children are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit www.missingkids.com/home and make a CyberTip line report.