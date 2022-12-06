Petition seeks to change how charter schools are funded

The Signature School of Evansville, along with the Indiana Student Funding Alliance, is trying to get the word out about funding inequality for charter schools.
"We receive (approximately) $3,000 less per student, and so we are just trying to bring awareness to the general public and also legislatures," said Lily Durcholz, Development Director of the Signature School.
In order to bring attention to the issue, the ISFA is circulating a petition to allow for charter schools to get a share of the public tax dollars that are designated for public schools. Signature says they are tuition free, non-profit, and open to all. They say the lack of that additional funding has led to cuts and improvisation to keep things running smoothly.
"Here at Signature School we've learned to become pretty innovative to solving problems around the school. We don't have a daytime custodian for example, we lost custodial services when I was a student here," added Durcholz.
Some students say the funding could allow for the school to give more opportunities to it's students such as better educational options and extracurricular activities that public schools offer.
“I think the majority of funding here at Signature School goes into the classroom and the education itself. So I think it would be nice to use some of that funding for other luxuries, field trips, expanding those courses and other opportunities for students,” said students Kaiden & Cori Leverence.
The hope is that the petition will help to bring about change when the next legislative session begins in January 2023.