Pharmacies see high demand in emergency contraception

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned last week some rushed to pharmacies to stock up on emergency contraception as the ruling prompted some to be proactive.
Pharmacies like CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens felt the impact as they placed a purchase limit on the morning after pill to three per customer.
Although at the time that this article was written, that limit was lifted, since the Roe v. Wade ruling local pharmacies have felt a small impact as well.
"We've had a couple extra calls just because of the ruling that had happened," said Jesica Mills, a Pharmacist and Owensboro Family Pharmacy. "we haven't really seen it just because of the CVS or Walgreens policy on it."
Mills said for a while their shelves were stocked with the morning after pill but just a few days after the ruling they were off the shelves.
Although they're still nowhere to be found in the store, Mills said there will be a restock.
"We don't have any plans of not making that available," said Mills. "there's actually a board approved protocol in that state of Kentucky board of pharmacy that allows us to dispense that."
Mills said she has no intention of placing a purchase limit on them either.
"With emergency contraception, what we're trained as pharmacists to say is that you really do need to have it on hand before you need it," said Mills. "that's why placing a limit on what's available doesn't really sound likes something we would do in our business because we just want to be an access place where people can come."
A local pharmacy, Mills said she likes to know her customers. She feels it's important to further educate people on the topic at hand.
"Because of the ruling people have started asking is this going to be available in the future, are oral contraception's going to be available in the future and so we're trying to really educate and let people know, here's how to do your family planning, here's how all the different options are available and here's how to take them safely without having all the side effects from them." said Mills.
Mills also said the cost of emergency conception like, Plan B or Ella, can be covered for customers with Medicaid.