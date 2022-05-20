Photos: Thursday night's storms cause damage in Tri-State communities

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.
* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, in west Kentucky from the
Lakes region eastward, in southern Illinois along the Interstate
64 corridor, and in southeast Missouri over the Ozark
Foothills.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.
&&
Damaging storms moved through portions of the Tri-State on Thursday night.
Snapped trees, damaged homes, and downed power lines were reported in several areas, including Mt. Carmel, Illinois in Wabash County, and Iona, Indiana, in Knox County. Several other southwest Indiana areas also saw hail and strong winds, including communities in Posey County, Spencer County, and Gibson County.
Authorities believe a tornado may have touched down in Mt. Carmel, but a National Weather Service team is currently in the city working to confirm those details.
Officials with the Mt. Carmel Police Department told us Friday that a water well suffered heavy damage, and that it's affecting the availability of the city's water supply. Residents are being asked to conserve as much water as possible.
Police say no injuries have been reported as a result of the storm at this time.
You can see some photos of the damage from Thursday night below: