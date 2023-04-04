Pickleball presentation shown to city council ahead of second reading

The conversation about pickleball courts at Wesselman Park continued Tuesday evening as the Evansville City Council members, the Parks Department and several residents came together for the Parks Departments updated presentation of the pickleball project.
This comes after City Council tabled the vote on the project on March 20 in an attempt to give both the Parks Department and residents a voice before the second reading.
"I don't feel like I lack knowledge or interest," said Councilman At-Large, Ron Beane. "I really appreciated the presentation today by Deputy Mayor Shaefer, he answered some questions I had."
The hour and a half long meeting presented comments from the Board of Park Commissioners and residents. Each with varying opinions on controversial concerns of the project such as the lighting, sound of the sport, construction done to the green space in the area and funds to build the courts.
According to Parks Director Steve Schaefer, the presentation given clarified those concerns.
Although the debate appears to be between those for the pickleball court vs. those opposed, some say it's simply the location.
"I don't think anybodies actually anti pickleball," said one Evansville resident. "I think that there's more appropriate places in wesselman park and across the city for a pickleball stadium especially of this size."
City Council will hold the second reading on the project April 10.