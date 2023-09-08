Pike Co. animal shelter rescues dogs involved in an extreme hoarding situation

PIKE COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — The remaining dogs involved in an extreme animal hoarding case have been located and taken to the shelter after the woman in charge was arrested.
Pike County officials described the case as the worst form of animal hoarding, they've ever witnessed.
Almost a week ago, about 50 animals were found in horrible condition inside the home of 26-year-old Alisha Alka.
When authorities initially inspected the home, they found over 22 dogs, as well as pigs, chickens, goats, and even a cow.
Jessica Naranjo, an employee with the Pike Animal Welfare Shelter, says, "A lot of the animals were literally petrified to come out the crates, much less a doorway. We're still having to carry them through doorways. I mean you walk in the room, and they hit the floor. They clearly have never had a kind hand."
When authorities arrived with multiple organizations to transport the animals, they discovered that Alka had fled with 18 dogs.
When the Pike Animal Welfare Shelter, also known as PAWS, arrived on the property, animals were stuffed in makeshift crates.
"I was relieved that we found them because we've been looking for them. And honestly, we all thought that they were just going to be gone, but the situation they were in there is even worse than what we expected," says Naranjo.
Dogs were covered in open wounds, a lack of water or food, and covered in feces.
Now thanks to the dedication from PAWS and surrounding shelters in the Tri-State, these animals will see a second chance.
Brian Kiesel, the treasurer for the Pike Animal Welfare Shelter, says, "I always tell people, one of the best ways you can judge a society is how they take care of you know animals and people that can't take care of themselves, so I feel like this is a good thing to do for the world."
Alka plead guilty to multiple animal cruelty charges and will serve three years in jail.
She is also not allowed to have or care for any animals.
PAWS is asking for any donations to help with the dog's care.
If you are interested in donating or adopting, you can contact the shelter at 812-354-9894.
You can also send any donations to P.O. Box 63 Petersburg, IN 47567.