Pike County Coroner identifies victim in suspicious death investigation

The Pike County Coroner has identified the man in a suspicious death investigation as 68-year-old Tim Gregory of Petersburg.
The investigation started earlier this week, after a welfare check led police to Gregory's apartment in the 600 block of Main Street. When police arrived, they found Gregory deceased inside.
An autopsy was performed earlier this afternoon, and the Coroner ruled the manner of death as undetermined.
This is an on-going investigation.
Anyone with information concerning this investigation is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police.
Stick with 44News on air and online for updates to this developing story.