 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pike County Coroner identifies victim in suspicious death investigation

  • Updated
  • 0
Pike County Coroner identifies victim in suspicious death investigation
El'Agance Shemwell

The Pike County Coroner has identified the man in a suspicious death investigation as 68-year-old Tim Gregory of Petersburg.

The investigation started earlier this week, after a welfare check led police to Gregory's apartment in the 600 block of Main Street. When police arrived, they found Gregory deceased inside. 

Police investigating suspicious death in Pike County

An autopsy was performed earlier this afternoon, and the Coroner ruled the manner of death as undetermined.

This is an on-going investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police.

Stick with 44News on air and online for updates to this developing story.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you