Pink Energy files for bankruptcy, following thousands of complaints

Pink Energy, a North Carolina based solar panel company, has filled for bankruptcy two weeks after permanently closing their doors.
Last month, 44News spoke with several Indiana customers that purchased solar panels from the company, hoping to save money on future electricity bills. Nakia Cummins purchased $60,000 in panels last November, but quickly ran into issues. He was one of many that claimed the solar panels either did not work at all, or didn't produce the Kilowatts promised.
Pink Energy made a statement shortly after receiving thousands of complaints, announcing the closure of their doors.
"Due to rampant consumer discontent resulting from faulty Generac solar equipment, Pink Energy has been forced to close its doors permanently. We exhausted all avenues to find a way forward that would allow us to service all past, present, and future customers and are devastated that we can’t do so. We remain steadfast in our call for Generac to do a national recall on its defective SnapRS units. We need everyone to ask Generac why its parts were failing en masse, considering it was not just us with these issues. For the sake of the solar industry, Generac must be held accountable."
The company filed for bankruptcy October 7th, apologizing to all of their customers and employees for the move. Pink Energy claims the 40% failure rate of Generac SnapRS panels, caused thousands of their systems to malfunction.
The company has since filed a lawsuit against Generac, a former supplier of the solar panels.
Attorney Generals in Ohio, Michigan, and Missouri have filed Civil Suits against Pink Energy.
