Pink The Rink Weekend offers Thunderbolt fans chance to paint tributes the ice

Tonight marks the beginning of 'Pink The Rink' weekend at the Ford Center.
The Evansville Thunderbolts host hockey both Friday and Saturday night.
Come out tonight to paint the name of a cancer survivor closest to you on the ice.
In you are interested in participating in the touching tribute, donations are $5.00.
Then Saturday night fans can come out for the hockey game, while they play on the pink themed rink.
You can purchase tickets by calling 812-422-BOLT or at the Ford Center ticket office.
The puck drops at 7:00 P.M. both Friday and Saturday night.