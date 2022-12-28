Pipes burst in Madisonville causing water leaks

Pipes running along residential and commercial business properties burst when pipes were thawing out following the frigid cold winter weather. The city has been working on repairing them since this weekend with as many as 200 residents without water. In the system, water usage is higher than normal, since customers had their faucets running to prevent freezing pipes.
"There's also the issue of warm temperatures so you're going from super cold to warm temperatures causing some movement in the ground which does pose a concern," says Kevin Cotton, the Mayor of Madisonville. "We are just going to keep monitoring it and keep paying attention so that we can get on it as quickly as possible and then our system will recover quickly."
Officials have been out walking the lines but residents are asked to observe their property for any leaks. Due to these leaks, residents have been advised to conserve water.
"Now it's warming up and we are seeing 50 degree, 60 degree temperatures so people will want to go out and wash the salt off their car, but please don't," says Mayor Cotton. "If you can not do laundry for a day that would be great too. It's simple, just don't be wasteful with water."
A total of 43 water districts across the state are seeing a similar issue with most coming from western Kentucky. As crews continue to work on the issue, Mayor Cotton advises anyone affected and in need of water to reach out to family, friends and the community for help.