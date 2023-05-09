Pitch clock to be used to speed up Evansville Otters games

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) —
You may notice something different at Evansville's historic Bosse Field the next time you head out to the ballpark. Meant to speed up the amount of time you spend at the ballpark, the pitch clock gives the pitcher and batter a certain amount of time in between pitches.
No longer will you be at a ballpark for hours on end. Average time of game with the pitch clock has now dipped under 3 hours. Teams are given 2 minutes and 15 seconds in between innings but for hitters and pitchers that time frame is cut down to just seconds.
"20 seconds between pitches with nobody on base, 30 seconds between pitches with runners on base. The batter has to be in and attentive to the pitcher with 8 seconds left to go regardless of the case," said Andy McCauley, Head Coach for the Evansville Otters. "If the batter is not in the box with 8 seconds, he gets a pitch clock violation and if the pitcher does not start his delivery by zero, he gets the violation."
Not only does this impact the fan experience but the game on the field as well. More action and less down time will keep fans engaged. Players and coaches have adapted to the rule change and have grown to like it.
"I think its going to be helpful, I think its going to be good, I think there will be more action in a short period of time which is what we are all looking for," said McCauley.
"At first I wasn't, but now being here and playing some games with it, its not as bad as I thought it might be," said Jake Polancic, a pitcher on the Otters.
You can see the pitch clock in full effect at the Evansville Otters home opener this Friday. First pitch at 6:35.