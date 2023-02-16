Planned Parenthood brings vasectomy services to Indiana amid rising demand for the service

Planned Parenthood recently began offering vasectomy services in Hammond, Indiana.
The organization say it is expanding those services to three more Indiana cities in 2023.
According to Planned Parenthood, the decision to expand vasectomy services comes after a rise in requests for vasectomies.
The organization says in states where the services already offered, there has been a 40 percent increase in vasectomies performed since the Supreme Court overturned Roe.
“We’re thrilled to expand our birth control options for people in Indiana,” said Rebecca Gibron, CEO for the local Planned Parenthood chapter.
“In the aftermath of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe, this highly effective method is a great way to take control of family planning and for people to support their partner in a post-Roe world," she said.