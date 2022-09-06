 Skip to main content
Plans are underway to bring Dunkin' to Madisonville

Dunkin' Coming to Madisonville

Courtesy: Dunkin'

 Brian Miller

44News has learned an entrepreneur is planning to bring a new Dunkin' restaurant to Madisonville.

The owner says the plan is underway and they hope to open the new Dunkin' by the summer of 2023. To make way for the new store, an existing building will need to be demolished. That building is 221 S. Main Street.

Once that building is removed, construction will begin on a brand-new Dunkin' Next Generation design.

According to the owner, it will include a modern and comfortable indoor seating area with free WiFi, an outdoor patio area, as well as a drive-thru for those in a hurry.

The business plans to employ around 15-20 people and add two management roles as well.

