Plans move forward for the indoor sports facility in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) - The new indoor sports facility will be built in the old Owensboro Antique Mall. The facility will focus on having interchangeable courts for all different sports to be played..
The building will be constructed to have 7 basketball courts, 14 volleyball courts, and 21 to 28 pickleball courts depending on how tight you want to play.
Assistant City Manager, Lelan Hancock, says it can “Squeeze in about 100 archery targets, facilitate cheer and dance, and a larger turf field for soccer as well in the upper two right hand corner courts.”
The community of Owensboro is excited to build a facility that is useful and flexible to the many sports played in the area.
Mayor, Tom Watson, tells 44News “I want to help the youth because I believe when you have a sports facility it will teach discipline, responsibility, accountability, and all those things that will help when they are adults.”
In the meeting today, Lelan Hancock says the building will be done in December of 2025. 44News will continue to bring you more updates on this proposal plan.