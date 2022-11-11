Police: 10,000 fentanyl pills, 15 guns seized during raid at two Evansville homes

Four people are being charged after a large amount of fentanyl pills, cash, guns, and other drugs were found during an operation on Thursday, according to police.
The Evansville police Department says search warrants were served at two homes on Thursday, one at 1930 E. Powell Ave. and another at 2819 S. Boeke Rd., both known addresses of 28-year-old Deriontai Mathis.
According to EPD, detectives had been investigating Mathis for dealing pills, leading to the searches of both homes and the arrests of Mathis alongside three other individuals.
At the home on Boeke Road, EPD says they found drugs, guns, and 28-year-old Jasmyn Ramsey. Police say Ramsey's two young kids were also at the home during the search.
During the search of the home on Boeke Road, police said they found more drugs and guns. They say 29-year-old Desmonz Fullilove and 28-year-old Antonique Crawford were arrested at that home.
As the result of both searches, EPD says detectives seized:
- -Approximately 10,000 Fentanyl Pills
- $59,295.00 in cash
- 15 Firearms (2 Confirmed Stolen)
- 7.9 grams of Cocaine
- 4 grams of Methamphetamine
EPD says the pills will be sent to a lab and safely tested for fentanyl.