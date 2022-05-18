Police: 2 arrested in Madisonville after magnetic box with drugs inside found under vehicle

The Madisonville Police Department says two men were arrested after a magnetic box with drugs inside was found attached to the underside of their vehicle during a traffic stop.
Police say it happened around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, when an officer stopped at the intersection of South Seminary Street and West Broadway Street saw a person not wearing a seatbelt in a car that drove by.
MPD says the officer pulled the car over, and that the two people inside appeared to be trying to hide items.
Police say the driver was identified as 24-year-old Colton Miller and the passenger as 27-year-old Samuel Holeman.
MPD says the officer asked to search the car, and that Miller gave consent. As the officer searched the vehicle, he said he found a magnetic box attached to the underside of the car with suspected meth, suspected synthetic marijuana, and a suspected THC capsule inside.
Both Miller and Holeman were booked into the Hopkins County Jail on drug charges.