Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...Missouri...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

.Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at a handful of
points on the Ohio River.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 35.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 35.7
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Police: 2 lbs of meth, $42,000 seized in Madisonville drug trafficking investigation

  • Updated
  • 0
Travarius Baxter via Hopkins County Jail

Travarius Baxter, 34, of Madisonville (Hopkins County Jail)

An ongoing drug trafficking investigation in Madisonville, Kentucky, has led to a man's arrest and a large amount of drugs and cash being seized, according to authorities.

The investigation started in early 2022 when detectives with the Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit received a tip about large-scale meth trafficking operation in Hopkins County.

Police say that for more than a month, a joint investigation with DEA officials was conducted.

In early march, authorities say they made contact with the distributor, and that a search of his home on Murray Street in Madisonville was conducted.

During the search, investigators say they found around 2.2 pounds of crystal meth and more than $42,000 in cash.

On May 10, investigators say 34-year-old Travarius Baxter was indicted by a grand jury on federal drug trafficking charges. On May 12, they say they located Baxter and took him into custody.

He's being held in the Hopkins County Jail.

