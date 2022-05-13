Police: 2 lbs of meth, $42,000 seized in Madisonville drug trafficking investigation

An ongoing drug trafficking investigation in Madisonville, Kentucky, has led to a man's arrest and a large amount of drugs and cash being seized, according to authorities.
The investigation started in early 2022 when detectives with the Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit received a tip about large-scale meth trafficking operation in Hopkins County.
Police say that for more than a month, a joint investigation with DEA officials was conducted.
In early march, authorities say they made contact with the distributor, and that a search of his home on Murray Street in Madisonville was conducted.
During the search, investigators say they found around 2.2 pounds of crystal meth and more than $42,000 in cash.
On May 10, investigators say 34-year-old Travarius Baxter was indicted by a grand jury on federal drug trafficking charges. On May 12, they say they located Baxter and took him into custody.
He's being held in the Hopkins County Jail.