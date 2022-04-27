Police: 3 wolf hybrid K9s on the loose in Morganfield

The Morganfield Police Department says it's currently looking for three wolf hybrid K9s that got loose on Wednesday.
According to police, the K9s are privately owned and got loose from their shelter and fencing.
MPD says that schools, daycares, and rest homes have been notified of the escaped animals.
The police department says that it's working with Union County Animal Control to locate and properly house the animals.
Anyone who sees the K9s is asked to not interact with them, but to instead call (270) 389-4357.