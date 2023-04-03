Police are cracking down on school bus stop-arm violations

Evansville, Ind. (WEVV) — Evansville authorities say this serves as a reminder for drivers as students head back to the classroom today, returning from spring break.
We spoke with EVSC’s Chief Communications Officer, Jason Woebkenberg, on drivers being mindful of the violations. “There are far too many violations and we have those locally as well so we know people are busy we know you’re thinking about your day at work whatever you have on your agenda for the day, but first of all when you see a school bus slow down, it means children are riding," Woebkenberg says.
Drivers should expect increased patrols to prevent stop-arm violations, speeding, and other forms of reckless driving around school buses or in school zones.
The Evansville Police Department joins 200 other agencies across the state for the back to school campaign - Stop Arm Violation Enforcement Campaign better known as SAVE.
It was shown in a recent survey that more than 2,000 violations were recorded throughout the state of Indiana in just one day.
This is why starting Monday, Evansville police will be conducting patrols in the morning and afternoon hours.
We spoke with EPD’s Traffic Enforcement Unit, Sgt. Nick Winsett, on how EPD will be patrolling.
“Officers will get behind a school bus and follow it. Just make sure no one violates that because nationwide we’ve lost a lot of kids from people not stopping for the school bus. This is to remind people school is back in session and when the officers aren’t following a school bus, they’re gonna be set up at school zones as well," Sgt. Winsett tells 44News.
What should you know before driving on the roads with school buses?
Drivers should slow down and prepare to stop when school bus lights are flashing yellow. When the light turns red and the stop arm comes out, drivers are required to stop on all roads, except when there is a physical barrier.
This is a reminder that disregarding a school bus stop arm is a Class A Infraction. Violators could pay a fine of up to $10,000 or have their license suspended.