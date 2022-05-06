Police asking for the public's help in finding a missing Owensboro teen

Owensboro Police are looking for a missing child.
Demarion Black was last seen leaving a home on April 27.
He is 15 years old, he stands 5'5" and weighs 120 pounds.
If you have any information you are urged to call the Owensboro Police Department or Crime Stoppers.
NEW THIS MORNING....
OWENSBORO POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR THIS MISSING CHILD....
DE-MARION BLACK WAS LAST SEEN LEAVING A HOME MARCH 27TH...
HE IS 15-YEARS-OLD - STANDS 5 FOOT 5 - AND WEIGHS 120 POUNDS....
IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION - YOU ARE URGED TO CALL EITHER O-P-D OR CRIME STOPPERS....