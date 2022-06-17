Police called to report of crash followed by gunfire in Evansville

Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to a report of a crash followed by gunfire on Thursday night.
EPD says officers were sent on a shots-fired run in the area of South Governor Street and Cass Avenue around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday night.
Police say they were sent to the area after someone called 911 and said that juveniles had jumped out of a car after a crash and started shooting.
When officers arrived in the area, they said they talked to some girls that were involved in the crash.
The officers said they later found a single shell casing in the driveway of a nearby home, and that Crime Scene was called to collect the evidence.
No damage from the gunfire was discovered, and no injuries were reported.