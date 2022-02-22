Police Chief involved in officer-involved shooting releases statement

According to Kentucky State Police, the Providence Police Chief was the officer involved in a shooting that happened on February 4th.
Investigators reported, Chief Todd Jones responded to a welfare check requested by family members. The chief found Nathan Cranfield, 32, in a vehicle on the side of the road along KY-109.
From the investigation, KSP determined Chief Jones shot Cranfield, after the Henderson man pulled a gun.
Since the shooting, Cranfield has been receiving treatment at an Indiana hospital. He was released Tuesday and extradited to Webster County.
According to the jail, Cranfield was booked on endangerment charges and then bonded out.
In response to the quick release, Chief Todd Jones posted this statement to his Facebook page.
"February 4th 2022 I was involved in an officer involved shooting. In 34 years of law enforcement, I have never had to discharge my firearm to defend my life. I prayed that I never would. However, it did occur. By the grace of God, both my self and the young man that I shot survived. This left emotional scars that I will forever deal with. It’s not easy but God, family and friends are what gets me through. Many of my friends have reached out and through their support and prayers, I am able to carry on and do my job to the best of my ability. However, no Judge or politician has ever took the time to ask how I was doing or even called.On February 22nd I was again victimized and those scars were reopened when the court lowered the bond of the suspect to $1,000 and allowed him to get out of jail. Being the victim, I was never consulted. The attorneys all decided what was best without my input. I have spent 34 years giving my heart and soul (and almost my life) to serving the community that I live in. I just wonder if the same outcome would have occurred if they were the victim. Maybe the judge and County Attorney and defense attorney should put the uniform, badge, body armor, and gun belt on and go out in the middle of the night and do our job. If cops don’t start getting the support that they deserve, they may be all that’s left.God Bless all the boys in blue
Chief Todd Jones"