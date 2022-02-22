Police Chief involved in officer-involved shooting releases statement

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

Ohio River at Golconda affecting Crittenden, Livingston, Hardin
and Pope Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

.Heavy rain that fell last week, combined with expected rain this
week, will cause continued rises on the Ohio River.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 41.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:00 AM CST Tuesday was 41.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 45.2 feet Friday,
March 04. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

Ohio River at Golconda affecting Crittenden, Livingston, Hardin
and Pope Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

.Heavy rain that fell last week, combined with expected rain this
week, will cause continued rises on the Ohio River.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 38.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 42.9 feet Friday,
March 04. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Police Chief involved in officer-involved shooting releases statement

  • Updated
  • 0
Providence Police Chief Todd Jones with Department Logo
Jessica Hartman

According to Kentucky State Police, the Providence Police Chief was the officer involved in a shooting that happened on February 4th.

Investigators reported, Chief Todd Jones responded to a welfare check requested by family members. The chief found Nathan Cranfield, 32, in a vehicle on the side of the road along KY-109.

From the investigation, KSP determined Chief Jones shot Cranfield, after the Henderson man pulled a gun. 

Since the shooting, Cranfield has been receiving treatment at an Indiana hospital. He was released Tuesday and extradited to Webster County. 

According to the jail, Cranfield was booked on endangerment charges and then bonded out.

In response to the quick release, Chief Todd Jones posted this statement to his Facebook page. 

"February 4th 2022 I was involved in an officer involved shooting. In 34 years of law enforcement, I have never had to discharge my firearm to defend my life. I prayed that I never would. However, it did occur. By the grace of God, both my self and the young man that I shot survived. This left emotional scars that I will forever deal with. It’s not easy but God, family and friends are what gets me through. Many of my friends have reached out and through their support and prayers, I am able to carry on and do my job to the best of my ability. However, no Judge or politician has ever took the time to ask how I was doing or even called.

On February 22nd I was again victimized and those scars were reopened when the court lowered the bond of the suspect to $1,000 and allowed him to get out of jail. Being the victim, I was never consulted. The attorneys all decided what was best without my input. I have spent 34 years giving my heart and soul (and almost my life) to serving the community that I live in. I just wonder if the same outcome would have occurred if they were the victim. Maybe the judge and County Attorney and defense attorney should put the uniform, badge, body armor, and gun belt on and go out in the middle of the night and do our job. If cops don’t start getting the support that they deserve, they may be all that’s left.
God Bless all the boys in blue

Chief Todd Jones"

Recommended for you