Police: Dangerous Driving Leads to Meth Arrest of Dawson Springs Man

A 25-year-old man from Dawson Springs, Kentucky, was arrested on meth charges in Providence on Thursday night, according to police.
The Providence Police Department says 25-year-old Joseph Scott Guizio of Dawson Springs was pulled over on Thursday night after passing vehicles on KY 109 with no tail lights while driving 81 miles per hour.
Police say that while Guizio was looking for his proof of insurance, officers saw a large bag of meth protruding from his sweatshirt pocket.
Guizio was arrested and lodged in the Webster County Detention Center for Improper Passing, No tail lights, Speeding 26 MPH or > Speed Limit, Reckless Driving, Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess, and Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance 2nd Offense, according to PPD.
Police say Guizio was released from jail on Friday morning on Administrative Release without having to post any bond.
Guizio is currently on Felony Diversion for Possession of Methamphetamine from Circuit Court in Union County, according to PPD.