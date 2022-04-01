 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and
southern Illinois. This area is generally along and east of a
line from Mount Vernon Illinois, through Harrisburg Illinois and
Princeton Kentucky, to Hopkinsville Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Police: Evansville Man Arrested After Thursday Night Pursuit

  • Updated
  • 0
Anthony L. Stanton, 38, of Evansville via Vanderburgh County Jail

Anthony L. Stanton, 38, of Evansville via Vanderburgh County Jail

The Indiana State Police says an Evansville man was arrested on Thursday night after leading a trooper on a brief pursuit.

ISP says it started on Thursday at 7:19 p.m. in Vanderburgh County when a Trooper tried to pull over a car on Highway 41 near Hillsdale Road for improper registration.

Instead of stopping for the trooper, ISP says the driver continued down Hillsdale Road towards Old State Road where he ran through a stop sign and continued to flee from the trooper.

ISP says the man was speeding, and that he passed another car that had pulled over to the side of the road for the Trooper's patrol car.

After about two miles, ISP says the driver stopped near the intersection of Old State Road and Mt. Pleasant Road.

ISP says the driver was 38-year-old Anthony Stanton of Evansville.

Stanton was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond for Resisting Law Enforcement, which is a Level 6 Felony charge.

Tags

Recommended for you