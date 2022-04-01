Police: Evansville Man Arrested After Thursday Night Pursuit

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. This area is generally along and east of a line from Mount Vernon Illinois, through Harrisburg Illinois and Princeton Kentucky, to Hopkinsville Kentucky. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&