Police: Evansville Man Arrested After Thursday Night Pursuit

The Indiana State Police says an Evansville man was arrested on Thursday night after leading a trooper on a brief pursuit.
ISP says it started on Thursday at 7:19 p.m. in Vanderburgh County when a Trooper tried to pull over a car on Highway 41 near Hillsdale Road for improper registration.
Instead of stopping for the trooper, ISP says the driver continued down Hillsdale Road towards Old State Road where he ran through a stop sign and continued to flee from the trooper.
ISP says the man was speeding, and that he passed another car that had pulled over to the side of the road for the Trooper's patrol car.
After about two miles, ISP says the driver stopped near the intersection of Old State Road and Mt. Pleasant Road.
ISP says the driver was 38-year-old Anthony Stanton of Evansville.
Stanton was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond for Resisting Law Enforcement, which is a Level 6 Felony charge.