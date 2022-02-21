Police: Evansville Man Arrested for DUI With 10 Syringes in Car

The Evansville Police Department says a man who had 10 syringes on him was arrested on several charges Sunday after admitting to drinking and driving.
EPD officers were originally sent to the downtown area of Jefferson Avenue and Putnam Street around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday after someone called 911 and said that a vehicle had crashed into a house.
When officers arrived, they say they found the driver, who was identified as 42-year-old Jason Pointer of Evansville.
Officers at the scene said Pointer was unsteady on his feet, had glass eyes, and smelled like alcohol. They say he failed three field sobriety tests and admitted to drinking 10 double shot "shooters" of whisky.
During an inventory of Pointer's vehicle, officers say they found an uncapped syringe on the floor and nine other capped syringes. They say Pointer told them he shoots up opioids with the syringes.
Pointer was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where he was booked on charges for DUI and the syringes.