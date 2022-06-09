Police: Evansville man facing murder charge in the death of his grandmother

An Evansville man is being charged with murder in the death of his 85-year-old grandmother, according to police.

Investigators say 40-year-old John Stevens was charged with murder in connection to the death of 85-year-old Betty Stevens.

Betty was found dead at her Michigan Street home on Friday morning. The coroner's report later said that Betty died from strangulation and blunt force trauma to the head.

According to EPD, John was at the home when police arrived to investigate Betty's death. They say he's the one who called 911.

Police say John was interviewed at EPD headquarters, and that DNA samples were collected. They say Betty's blood was found on John's shirt.

Before being charged with murder, police say John had already been arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on other unrelated charges, including a Petition to Revoke Probation warrant.

He remains in the jail on no bond.