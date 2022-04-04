Police: Evansville Teen Charged With Murder After Stealing Car, Running Woman Over

A 16-year-old from Evansville was arrested on several charges including Murder after a hit-and-run that happened on Sunday night, according to police.
The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to the intersection of Franklin Street and Weinbach Avenue around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday for a hit-and-run incident.
When officers got to the area, they say they learned that a hit-and-run actually took place in the parking lot of the nearby Conoco gas station, where a woman was found with several injuries.
Police say 16-year-old Mateo Rodriguez of Evansville was identified as a suspect through surveillance video and witness statements.
According to EPD, the surveillance video appeared to show Rodriguez hanging out in the parking lot of the Conoco gas station with another male when a white Honda Civic pulled into the parking lot.
Police say that while the driver of the Honda Civic was inside the gas station, Rodriguez jumped inside the car and stole it.
According to EPD, Rodriguez put the vehicle into reverse and backed into the hit-and-run victim's vehicle. Police say the victim was inside the car at the time of the crash, and that when she got out of the car after the crash, Rodriguez ran her over.
EPD says investigators went to Rodriguez's home, and took him to EPD Headquarters for an interview.
Police said that during a search of Rodriguez's home, detectives found the clothes that Rodriguez was wearing during the hit-and-run.
Rodriguez has been charged with Murder, Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon, Auto Theft, Leaving the scene of a Fatality Crash, and Operating without ever Receiving a License, according to EPD.
While Rodriguez is only 16, police say he was waived as an adult and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail because he was charged with murder.
EPD says the white Honda Civic that was stolen is still missing. Additionally, the whereabouts of the other male seen on video with Rodriguez are unknown. Police say he's a person of interest in the case.
The identity of the victim hasn't been released at this time.
Anyone with more information on the investigation should call EPD at (812) 436-7979.