Police: Evansville woman intentionally hits multiple cars while drunk driving

An Evansville woman is facing several charges after police say she intentionally hit multiple cars while driving under the influence of alcohol.
According to an affidavit, Evansville police officers were dispatched to a home on North Heidelbach Avenue late Friday night.
When officers arrived, they say that 29-year-old Ashley Morgan Stembridge's ex-boyfriend said that Stembridge had hit him in the back of the head.
The victim told police that Stembridge called him saying she got into an crash and gave him the address.
According to police, when the victim got to the location and found Stembridge, she parked next to him and repeatedly bashed her car door into his vehicle. They say she also climbed into his car and hit him two times in the face.
The affidavit says that after Stembridge got out of her vehicle, the victim took off, and Stembridge followed him in her car. Police say Stembridge also repeatedly rear ended his vehicle and continued to follow him.
The victim said that Stembridge stopped at one point, which is when he continued to drive towards his residence and call 911.
Evansville Dispatch later received calls about a vehicle was in that was driving recklessly and hitting other vehicles. Police say descriptions of the vehicle matched the vehicle that Stembridge was in.
At around 10:15 p.m., officers say they found Stembridge's vehicle.
Officers placed Stembridge into custody and said they could smell alcohol on her. They say she was slurring her speech, unsteady on her feet, and that there was an open alcohol containers inside the car.
Stembridge said she had "six shots and a beer" after officers asked if she had anything to drink, according to the affidavit.
Stembridge was transported to Deaconess Midtown for jail clearance. At the hospital, police say she consented to a blood draw. They say that 3.5 grams of THC and other drug paraphernalia was also found in her purse.
Stembridge was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges including domestic battery, possession of a controlled substance, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.