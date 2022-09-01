 Skip to main content
Police find 7 pounds of marijuana during child welfare check

  • Updated
  • 0
Calvin Helming

Calvin Helming was arrested on suspicion of drug dealing and child neglect.

 Brian Miller

A Jasper, Indiana man was arrested after police say they found more than 7 pounds of marijuana inside the home he shared with a child.

In addition to the large amount of cannabis, police say they seized approximately $6,000 cash, a large quantity of marijuana edibles, a handgun, and several other illegal items.

Jasper police say they were assisting the Department of Child Services (DCS) on an initial check at a home on Herbig Lane.

While knocking on the door, police say they smelled marijuana coming from inside the home.

A search warrant was granted and police found the illegal items.

Helming was charged with the following felonies: 

  • Dealing in a schedule 1 controlled substance w/ firearm
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Dealing in marijuana
  • Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug
  • Possession or use of a legend drug or precursor
  • Neglect of a dependent
  • Maintaining a common nuisance.
Drug dealing investigation Jasper

Jasper Police Department photo

