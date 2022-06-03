Police: Henderson man led trooper on high-speed chase before flipping car in crash

A Henderson man is behind bars on multiple charges after the Kentucky State Police says he led a trooper on a high-speed pursuit before crashing his car.
52-year-old Donald S. Howard of Henderson was arrested on Thursday evening after a pursuit and crash that started on KY 416 in Henderson County, according to KSP.
KSP says it started around 7:30 p.m. when Howard, in a Toyota Supra sports car, drove around a trooper who was blocking traffic due to a downed power line covering both lanes of KY 416.
Howard continued into the work area at a high rate of speed and when the trooper tried to pull him over, he refused to stop, police said.
KSP says the pursuit reached speeds of 98 miles per hour, and that Howard eventually lost control of his car and overturned it.
After crashing, KSP says Howard got out of the car and ran. They say he continued to resist arrest, but that he was taken into custody.
Howard was arrested and booked into the Henderson County Jail on nine different charges, including OMWVI, driving on a DUI-suspended license, fleeing police, speeding, resisting arrest, no insurance, and more.