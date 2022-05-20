Police: Hopkins County woman arrested after DUI crash with toddler in the car

The Madisonville Police Department says a Hopkins County woman was arrested on Friday after crashing with her young child in the car while driving under the influence.
An MPD officer said they were sent to a vehicle-vs-utility pole crash on S. Seminary Street just after midnight Friday.
When the officer got there, they said they spoke with 23-year-old Hannah West of Nebo.
According to police, West said she was texting while driving, and that she had three alcoholic drinks at a nearby bar. The officer at the scene said they could also smell the odor of alcohol on her.
Police say West was on the way home with her 20-month-old child in the backseat of her car when the crash happened.
West was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on an OMVWI charge.