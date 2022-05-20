 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, in west Kentucky from the
Lakes region eastward, in southern Illinois along the Interstate
64 corridor, and in southeast Missouri over the Ozark
Foothills.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

&&

Police: Hopkins County woman arrested after DUI crash with toddler in the car

  • Updated
  • 0
Hannah West via Hopkins County Jail

Hannah West via Hopkins County Jail

The Madisonville Police Department says a Hopkins County woman was arrested on Friday after crashing with her young child in the car while driving under the influence.

An MPD officer said they were sent to a vehicle-vs-utility pole crash on S. Seminary Street just after midnight Friday.

When the officer got there, they said they spoke with 23-year-old Hannah West of Nebo.

According to police, West said she was texting while driving, and that she had three alcoholic drinks at a nearby bar. The officer at the scene said they could also smell the odor of alcohol on her.

Police say West was on the way home with her 20-month-old child in the backseat of her car when the crash happened.

West was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on an OMVWI charge.

Recommended for you